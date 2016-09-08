Clay shoot boosts Terrington St Clement community fund

A host of community projects will continue to benefit from the proceeds of a charity clay pigeon shoot held at the Priory Clay Target Centre in Sutton Bridge on Sunday.
There was a record amount raised and a record entry for the event with all of the money going to the Terrington St Clement Community Fund (see page 26 for more).
Natasha Jones, who co-owns the Priory Clay Target Centre with Aaron Heading at Sutton Bridge, said: “It’s the first year we’ve hosted the event, but the day went really well.
“There was a record amount of £400 raised for the community fund and there was also a record amount of 90 entries.”Pictured above at the shoot in aid of the Terrington St Clement Community Fund are Jamie Dodd and Antonio Russo. mlnf16af08029
