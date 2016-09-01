Downham Market memory walk for Alzheimer’s Society

Staff members from a family-run healthcare provider in Downham have completed a memory walk in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

A team of eight Carers Elite workers, along with some family members, walked 1.5 miles around the town canvassing local businesses and members of the public for donations on Friday, August 26.

“We want a world without dementia,” the group said on their fundraising page.

The group also organised a coffee morning after the walk which was held at the town hall and included games, cakes and live music.

The event raised more than £350 for Alzheimer’s Society thanks to funds collected during the day.

To donate, please visit: http://bit.ly/2bynHwy.

Pictured are, from left: Bill Harris, Caroline Harris, Max Armitage, Alison Sharp, Jonathon Lofthouse and Sherryl Culley. MLNF16PM08255.