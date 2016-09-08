Foulden youngster loses her locks to help charity

A youngster from Foulden raised money for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice Nook Appeal while donating 18 inches of her long locks to the Little Princess Trust.

Poppy Fletcher, 11, hopes to raise close to £1,300 for the appeal following her hair cut at Eden Hair Design in Lynn.

Her mum, Sarah, said: “Poppy’s brother Toby, 7, uses EACH’s Quidenham hospice because he suffers with dystonic cerebal palsy and is also deaf.

“Both Poppy and her youngest brother Freddie, 5, attend the sibling group at Quidenham, where they get the chance to meet children who are going through something similar.They do really nice things for the whole family, so Poppy wanted to give something back.”

