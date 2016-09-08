Hunstanton’s salute to Merchant Navy

Baptisms on the beach attracted plenty of interest at Hunstanton.

Upwards of 50 people gathered on the Promenade on Sunday evening to witness two baptisms on the beach.

Following songs and prayers, Linda Turner and Carrie Chouings entered the waves with Rev Sam Abramain and Sandie Nizol, the Deacon with special responsibility for pastoral care, of Union Church.

The baptism ceremony took place shortly after 7pm and they emerged from the sea to loud applause.