King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club hosts fundraiser

Members of King's Lynn Trinity Rotary Club who were involved in the Sponsored Walk which was held at Castle Acre Priory on Sunday Sept 4th, Iao EACH LtoR, Howard Parker, John Hodson, Chris Barney, John Thorpe, John Taylor ANL-160509-074315009

King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club hope to raise between £1,000 and £1,500 from their inaugural sponsored walk held at Castle Acre Priory on Sunday.

Participants had the choice of either a four-mile or six-mile walk, with both routes being marshalled by Rotarians throughout. The money will be split between the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) and Nelson’s Journey with the club also chosing a local charity to benefit.

Members of King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club during their sponsored walk at Castle Acre Priory. Pictured above, from left, are: Howard Parker, John Hodson, Chris Barney, John Thorpe and John Taylor. mlnf16pm09024

