King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club hosts fundraiser

King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club hope to raise between £1,000 and £1,500 from their inaugural sponsored walk held at Castle Acre Priory on Sunday.

Participants had the choice of either a four-mile or six-mile walk, with both routes being marshalled by Rotarians throughout. The money will be split between the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) and Nelson’s Journey with the club also chosing a local charity to benefit.

Members of King’s Lynn Trinity Rotary Club during their sponsored walk at Castle Acre Priory. Pictured above, from left, are: Howard Parker, John Hodson, Chris Barney, John Thorpe and John Taylor. mlnf16pm09024