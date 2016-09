East of England Ambulance Service is calling on schools to sign up to a world record attempt that will see thousands of children learning to save a life.

Staff and volunteers from the service will visit schools on Tuesday, October 18, to teach CPR.

Every service in the UK is taking part in the hope that 100,000 people will learn.

It’s not too late to sign up: email wendy-jean.risdale@eastamb.nhs.uk.