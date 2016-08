An investigation has been launched following a burglary at Leziate, which was discovered at the weekend.

Jewellery, power tools and other electrical items were stolen in the raid on a property on Brow of the Hill, which happened between 8.25am on August 15 and 1.15pm on Sunday.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who has information, should contact Det Con Heather Chisholm on 101.