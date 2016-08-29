Appeal for cancer charity auction items in King’s Lynn

A charity auction to be hosted by Travis Perkins, based in Lynn, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, is in need of items to be sold on.

The auction is due to be held at Travis Perkins in Lynn on Tuesday, September 27 with its members of staff.

Charity Champion for Travis Perkins Keith Berry said: “We have already raised money with a cake sale and a Wear Your Football Shirt to Work day, and next year we are going to do the longest zip wire in Europe which is based in Wales.”

The auction will be run by Mr Berry and two of his colleagues, Chris Sutton and Amie Howden.

Mr Berry said: “We are looking for anything to auction, no matter how small, as it is greatly received and it goes to a charity which has touched many peoples’ lives, including some of our staff who work here.”

He added that he has already received a few lots to go for auctioning, and has had help from a few local businesses, but still needs a few more things to help raise funds for the cancer charity.

To find out more or to donate, contact Keith Berry on 01553 773180 or 07557 564729, or email him on keith.berry@travisperkins.co.uk.