Bailiffs move in to repossess historic Burnham Thorpe pub

Bailiffs have been at a historic West Norfolk pub today following a dispute between the building’s owners and its licensees.

It has been confirmed that the Lord Nelson pub in Burnham Thorpe will be closed for the foreseeable future until a new landlord is found.

A spokesman for its owners, Greene King, said a short time ago: “The Lord Nelson is a popular and historic pub and one that we are proud to own.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on any specifics of the relationship with the previous occupiers at this time, but we wish to reassure guests that our focus is on the best possible outcome for the Lord Nelson and its future as a pub.

“After repossessing the building today, the pub will be temporarily closed. It is our intention to reopen for trading as soon as possible and we are seeking a new licensee to take the business forward.”

Historic items are understood to have been removed from the building by the departing landlord and landlady.

The company said: “The pub’s fixtures and fittings were owned by the departing operators. We regret their loss from the pub, but these were not items belonging to Greene King.

“We asked about purchasing the items, but our request was declined. We will ensure that we replace them appropriately as part of our planned refurbishment and relaunch.”