Beachamwell film nights to support charity set up for Arthur

A charity set up to honour a West Norfolk student who was killed in a farming accident is hosting an outdoor film screening tonight.

The event is one of two fundraisers being held at Old Larchwood, near Beachamwell, this weekend in aid of Moth in a China Shop, which offers wider sporting opportunities for children.

And a pub landlord has also reached for the skies to help raise more than £1,000 for the organisation.

The charity was set up in memory of Arthur Mason, who died in an accident on his family’s farm in Fincham in July 2014, aged 21.

Sue Lane, from the charity, said the name had been suggested by Arthur himself shortly before he died.

She added: “Arthur was a keen sportsman and rugby player and so the charity carries out work that he himself would have liked to be involved in.

“What we do is help young disadvantaged or disabled children to access sports and also nutritional advice to help to improve their lives.”

The group has already donated an all-terrain wheelchair to a school in Ely to enable youngsters who have mobility problems to take part in sporting activities.

The charity’s aims have also been boosted by the donation of £1,086 raised by staff and customers of the Peddars Inn at Sporle.

Landlady Elisabeth Iles-Hunt staged a quiz evening at the pub last Friday, having previously completed a parachute jump for the charity.

The film screenings will take place tonight and tomorrow with The Blues Brothers and Love Actually being shown.

Gates to the site will open at 6.30pm, with the films starting after dark.

The events will also include food, a bar, a picture treasure hunt for children, plus music and dancing after the films and a firework display.

For more information about the charity, visit www.mothinachinashop.co.uk.