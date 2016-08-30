‘Best festival yet’ at Swaffham church

Organisers of a bank holiday weekend flower festival held at Swaffham’s parish church say visitors have hailed the event as their best yet.

More than 30 floral designs, each depicting stories from the Bible, were on show to visitors during the four-day event at the St Peter and St Paul church, which finished on Monday.

Flower Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham, with the theme of Stories from the Bible Church member Sue Pick, with a display by Peter Hodgson, (Josephs Coat of Many Colours) ANL-160826-160200009

The weekend’s programme also included a performance by the Norwich City concert band on Friday evening and a Songs of Praise event on Sunday evening.

Around 2,000 raffle tickets were also sold during the festival, which is held every two years for church funds. The final total raised is not yet known.

Flower Festival at St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham, with the theme of Stories from the Bible Church Warden Sheila Fowler with her display, (Last Supper) ANL-160826-160212009