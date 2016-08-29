Bid for 77 new homes ‘is too big’, Docking residents claim

Plans for almost 80 new homes in a West Norfolk village are excessive and will put too much pressure on local services, residents and community representatives say.

A scheme to develop the former Granaries site in Station Road, Docking, will be debated by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee next Monday, September 5.

Applicants Avada Ltd are seeking permission to build 77 homes, including 15 affordable units, on the site.

But, while members have been urged to approve the plan subject to the completion of legal agreements, critics have urged the developer to think again.

In a report published ahead of the committee meeting, Docking’s parish council said earlier, smaller proposals for the site were more acceptable than this one.

They said: “The developer is welcomed to the village but the density is too great. The plans for 40 properties were more acceptable.”

A resident added: “It has to be agreed that such a proposal deserves qualified support, the site has been an eyesore for many years and any attempt to improve it is long overdue.

“However, this is not a reason to grant a developer carte-blanche with their proposals.”

But the company says the scheme would help to address what it called the “acute shortage” of new homes in the area.

It added: “The application site has a long history of being at the heart of the village. In recent years it has become an eyesore and contributed nothing to the community.

“The proposals, if approved will transform this derelict site into a beautiful corner of the village with traditional Norfolk homes. It will also help to sustain remaining local community services and local businesses.”

And planning officers said the idea of allowing the site to be developed for housing had already been established by earlier consents, some of which date back to 2006 but subsequently lapsed.

If the committee backs the plan, the company will then have until early January to complete legal agreements relating to issues including drainage, affordable housing and school and library contributions.

But fears have also been raised about the potential impact of the scheme on local infrastructure.

One major concern is the effect on water supply pressures, which objectors say would require new mains to be installed to cope with the additional demand.

But Anglian Water has indicated it has no objection to the proposal.

County roads officials also voiced no objections, despite opponents’ concerns over the potential increase in traffic and the siting of access to the development site off Choseley Road.

The parish council also claims other housing schemes had been turned down because of the perceived impact on the village’s conservation area.

But planners reported the application would not harm the area’s character or appearance.