Boaty McBoatface is Magdalen soapbox derby winner

The was no shortage of rain at the Rooster Road Races but it didn’t dampen the spirit of the crowds in Magdalen.

Contenders strove on in their wacky soap box racer down the track of 400 bales of hay, provided by a local farmer and laid down with the help of volunteers. Sadly the live bands had to call it a day with the arrival of thunder.

Brothers Nathaniel and Hayven Revell finished in first place in their soapbox racer Boaty McBoatface, followed by Graeme and Glenn Hamilton, in Fast Breeze.

This is the third year the races have taken place, organised by Jamie and Tracy Kidney and Graham Spicer, contributing to the Cock Inn’s yearly charitable donations, which began with a fun day five years ago.

The village pub is hoping to raise about £2,000 this year. Already they have raised at least £1,000 through other events, including £600 raised by Anne Hamilton, through a sponsored slim.

The money will be donated to the neonatal intensive care unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Jamie said: “The unit has touched the lives of everyone the community.”