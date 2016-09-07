BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn man jailed for 18 years for child sex offences

A Lynn man has been jailed for a total of 18 years for raping, sexually assaulting and taking indecent images of a young girl.

Karl Raine, 43, formerly of Culey Close, North Lynn, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court this afternoon.

He had previously been convicted on one charge of rape, two counts of sexual assault and three allegations of making and taking indecent images of children.

He was also convicted of a further charge of using an imitation firearm to provoke fear or violence.

The sentence follows a two-year investigation by officers from Norfolk Police’s SCOLT (Safeguarding Children Online Team).

Investigating officer, Det Sgt Ngaire Alexander, said: “This is another case which highlights that the internet is not a safe anonymous space for accessing indecent images or grooming and abusing children.

“If you do, you will leave a digital footprint and we will find it.

“We would urge anyone who has been abused or sexually assaulted to come forward, safe in the knowledge that we, together with our partners within child protection, will provide help and support, and do all we can to identify, charge and bring before the courts those responsible.

“I cannot take away from the impact that this abuse had on the victim in this case, but today justice has been served and a predatory and manipulative child sex offender faces the consequences of his actions.”

Raine’s home was initially searched in April 2014 following a tip-off from the National Crime Agency and he was formally charged in April last year.

However, officers returned to his property in January this year following a new referral to the SCOLT unit. As they did so, Raine threatened them with what was subsequently identified an imitation firearm.

In total, Raine received 11 years in prison on the rape charge, five years for one of the sexual assaults and three years, to run concurrently, on the other.

Sentences of two years for taking indecent images and a year for making indecent images, to run concurrently, were also imposed, along with a further year on the firearms charge.