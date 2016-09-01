BREAKING NEWS: Strike action affecting King’s Lynn rail services suspended after talks

Strike action affecting services at Lynn’s railway station has been suspended today following talks between managers and union leaders.

Members of the RMT union had been due to take industrial action next Wednesday, September 7, in a dispute over reforms to ticket services.

But the walkout has been halted following talks at the conciliation service ACAS yesterday.

Bosses of Govia Thameslink have proposed to slash ticket office opening hours at dozens of stations, including Lynn, and introduce new station hosts working on platforms and concourses to sell tickets.

They maintained that the measures would improve services to the public and make facilities avalable for longer, though the union warned that it would lead to job losses and a fall in services.

The RMT now says it has agreed to a trial of the new arrangements at eight unnamed locations, though ticket offices will continue to operate as they currently do during the trial period.

The union also claims it has secured a commitment that no jobs will be lost and staff who do take part in the trial will receive a bonus.

General secretary Mick Cash said: “It is a testament to the solidarity and determination of our station staff members that we have been able to achieve significant progress in the talks at ACAS that have enabled us to suspend next week’s action.

“The leverage from the vote for strike action has been pivotal in securing the package of measures that will protect jobs, safety and the services we deliver to the travelling public.”

A spokesman for Great Northern, which operates most passenger services to and from Lynn and is the subsidiary company of Govia Thameslink, said: “We are pleased for our passengers that the RMT has called off its planned station staff strike and we look forward to working together to deliver a better railway for everyone.”