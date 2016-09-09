Cake sale to boost Swaffham church renovation appeal

Anyone who might be looking for a sweet treat in Swaffham this weekend can help to raise money for renovations of the town’s Methodist Church in the process.

That’s because the London street venue is hosting a Big Bake Sale tomorrow, from 9am.

The event has been organised by church member Dorothy Ellis, who has also made the items to be sold on the day.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the church’s ongoing Pinnacle appeal, which aims to raise £160,000 towards a new roof and internal refurbishments of the building.

Earlier this year, members took part in a Hymnathon challenge to sing all 748 hymns in the church’s hymnbook in a series of daily services held during Lent.