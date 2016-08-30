Caring CoWA NCS students make a difference in Mundford

Students from West Anglia College in Lynn have donated their time to a local care home to help improve the surroundings for elderly residents.

The students, who are studying on the National Citizen Service Life Skills Course, volunteered at St Leonards Court care home in Mundford, earlier this month, helping to transform the garden of the home into an outdoor haven for the people who live there.

The home, which is part of the Healthcare Homes Group, provides specialist care for elderly people, including those living with dementia, and looks to find positive ways of making the lives of residents as fulfilling as possible.

A group of 15 students from the college visited the home and spent time painting fences, cutting back foliage and planting new plants and shrubs.

Students have been provided with thank you letters from the home which will contribute to their coursework.

College team leader Georgie Lingham said: “The students thoroughly enjoyed their time at St Leonards Court and really made a difference to the outdoor space.

“As part of their National Citizen Service course, we help them gain useful, practical experiences that will equip them with the skills they need for rewarding careers in the future.

“Projects such as this show the students what a positive impact they can have on their local community by donating their time and helping those who need support.

“It was great seeing them interact with the residents and spend time listening to their stories and explaining what they were doing.

“I’m really proud of the work they have delivered and the difference they have made to the home.”

Manager of St Leonards Court, Shelley Jarred, said: “I would like to thank the students and all at West Anglia College for volunteering their time to help our home.

“We specialise in providing tailored care to people living with dementia. We are always looking for new ways, no matter how small, of making our residents’ time as meaningful, fulfilling and enjoyable as possible. The new outdoor space that the students have helped us create is something that really appeals to the senses; it is full of colour, sounds and smells so will help stimulate memories and start conversations.

“I know our residents enjoyed spending time with the students as they worked in the garden and we would be delighted to welcome them back for future projects.”