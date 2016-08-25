Caring Gayton woman’s solo skydive

Ian Pearce and Urvi Patel

Urvi Patel, operations manager for Voyage, originally planned to do a skydive with one of the people her team supports, Ian Pearce.

However, when Ian was told he could not take part on medical grounds, Urvi went ahead on her own and completed the jump on Sunday at Beccles Airfield.

Urvi, who lives in Gayton, said: “Ian told us he had always wanted to jump out of an aeroplane, but due to him being in a wheelchair and his other medical conditions we were not sure if he would be able to do the jump. None of his support team were that keen on joining him, so I said I would jump with him.

“His support team tried really hard to make the jump happen for him, but sadly we were told Ian would not be able to take part on health grounds, so I decided to go ahead and do it on his behalf and made it into a charity fundraiser.”

Ian was there on the day to cheer Urvi on. Talking about why the jump was important to him, Ian said: “It’s something I have always wanted to do. I love dogs and wanted to help people that are ill.”

Ian chose to raise money for two charities, Dogs For Good, an organisation that trains dogs to help disabled people and the Alzheimer’s Society. So far they have raised £762.

Urvi, who looks after a number of Voyage’s supported living settings across Norfolk and parts of Cambridgeshire, said: “I have never done anything like this before and on the day I was quite nervous.

“But it was an amazing experience. I am delighted I could do it for Ian and raise money for charity at the same time.”

To donate to the charities Urvi and Ian are supporting please contact urvipatel@voyagecare.com or call 01543 484500.