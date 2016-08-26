Collision between lorry and car on roundabout in King’s Lynn leaves A47 partially blocked

A crash involving a car and a lorry at Lynn’s Pullover roundabout has left the A47 Norwich-bound partially blocked.

The collision, which happened at about 12pm, has left the vehicles with minor damage.

There are no reports at this time on the state of those involved, but a police spokeswoman described it as a minor collision.

Heavy traffic was reported in the area at 12.45pm.

Police are currently at the scene.