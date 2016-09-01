Consultation call for proposal on future homes in Swaffham

People in the Swaffham area are being urged to have their say on future development plans for the town which were backed by council officials this week.

A new blueprint containing provision for 750 extra properties in the town over the next 20 years were approved by Breckland Council’s cabinet on Tuesday.

The document will now be the start of a public consultation later this month.

And Charles Carter, the authority’s executive member for place, said the plans had been shaped by previous public input.

He said: “The government requires local authorities to plan for growth. By developing a local plan we can determine where that will happen, and ensure that it is best placed to meet local need and help the district continue to prosper.

“Nothing has been decided yet, We need to hear the views of local people so these can be considered and taken into account when the next stage of our local plan is developed. This plan will affect your community so it is important you give us your views.”

Five sites are listed as preferred areas for development in the document, all of which are in progress and awaiting the completion of legal agreements. Two others have been named as alternates.

Mr Carter said: “There are many challenges such as the need to balance the housing needs in towns and rural villages and the availability of suitable development sites.”

The council says its public consultation will begin on September 19.