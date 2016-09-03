Controversial Heacham roundabout work set to start

Work on a controversial new roundabout serving a housing development on the edge of Hunstanton is set to begin next week.

Hunstanton Road, Heacham, is due to be closed from Monday until the end of next March to enable the new interchange with the A149, which will access the development by Hopkins Homes, to be built.

A lane closure, with temporary traffic lights, is also expected to be in place on the A149 from early November until the spring, depending on how much progress is made.

And four nights of full closures are also scheduled for late November.

Objectors maintain that the roundabout is not needed and alternative access arrangements for the estate could and should have been found.

They claim the work will cause unnecessary damage to the local environment, through the need to transport thousands of tonnes of carrstone onto the site in order to raise the height of the road by as much as 12 feet.

County roads officials say the junction is being built in order to satisfy conditions imposed when the development of 166 homes to the south-west of Redgate Hill was granted planning permission by West Norfolk Council in November last year.

But objectors say the issue was not properly examined at the time.