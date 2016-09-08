Council welcomes ‘needed’ care home in Heacham

A plan to construct a new dementia care home building in Heacham has been accepted by the majority of West Norfolk Council’s Planning Committee.

The application relates to Summerville House care home off of Fenway road in the town, which currently accommodates 26 residents in 20 rooms.

The new building will provide room for 35 new residents to the care home, which has specialist care for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

As part of the plan, a cottage which provides accommodation for night staff will be demolished.

Terence Parish of Heacham Parish Council raised concerns about the wear and tear and maintenance of Fenway road, which is the route taken to get to the care home and is privately-owned.

Jason Law, agent for the application, said: “We use light vehicles – a similar size to the supermarket delivery vehicles – and although we have a good number of car parking spaces, our car parks are rarely full.”

Chairwoman Vivienne Spikings, concluding prior to the vote to accept the application, said: “There are silent voices of those with dementia and services for them are so well-needed.”