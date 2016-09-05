Crowds flock to Holkham for food festival

Big crowds flocked to Holkham Hall at the weekend for the seventh annual North Norfolk Food Festival.

Dozens of companies from around the county and beyond showcased their wares at the two-day event, which was held in the walled gardens of the country house on Saturday and Sunday and included produce grown on the estate itself.

The festival also included a cookery theatre featuring demonstrations from many of the area’s top hotels and restaurants, including the Titchwell Manor Hotel’s Eric Snaith, Fran Hartshorne of the White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Vanessa Scott of the Strattons Hotel in Swaffham.

Our picture shows some of the croewds enjoying the opening day of the festival on Saturday. MLNF16PB09001