Debates to continue over King’s Lynn housing bids

Work on the latest phase of a major housing development in Lynn is set to be given the go-ahead tomorrow.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to formally sign off the start of work on the third stage of the Nar Ouse Regeneration Area (NORA) project.

A report published ahead of the meeting said that all 54 homes in the first phase had been sold and more than three-quarters of the 60 houses built in phase two had either been sold, reserved or handed over for sale.

The third phase would allow for a further 50 homes to be built on the land.

And the report said the development would help to meet a “strong demand” for new housing in the town.

The meeting will coincide with a public consultation session on the final phase of a controversial housing scheme in the Lynnsport and Marsh Lane areas of North Lynn and Gaywood.

The event, which takes place in the Pelicans Bar at Lynnsport from 10am until 8pm, relates to proposals for an area of land known as Lynnsport 1 and is taking place before the submission of a formal planning application for the site.

Sue Bruce, secretary of the Lynnsport Area Residents Association (LARA), has urged residents to attend and object to what she claimed was an “unpopular” proposal.

She said: “It will be the most visually damaging as it’s very close to the leisure centre and will involve removing trees and shrubs where there are many species of wildlife.”

But council officials have insisted that feedback received during the session will be taken into account as plans for the site are drawn up.

They have also highlighted the improved parking and sports facilities created through the development, along with a new 2.6 hectare managed nature area, known as Salters Sanctuary.

Proposals for the Lynnsport 4 and 5 sites, which run along Greenpark Avenue, can also be viewed during the session.