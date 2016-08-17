Dersingham memorial service remembers centenary of end of Gallipoli campaign

A memorial service to honour the First World War Gallipoli campaign has been held at St Nicholas Church in Dersingham.

Saturday’s ceremony marked 100 years since the Gallipoli campaign ended and the twelfth year of the service.

Scenes from the Gallipoli Memorial Service held at St Nicholas Church in Dersingham. ANL-160815-082059009

President of Gallipoli and Dardanelles International John Crowe said: “More than 100 people came to the service and it was our best attendance yet in terms of international visitors.”

Borough mayor David Whitby was in attendance, as were officers from Turkey, India, New Zealand and France.

Members of the Royal British Legion, Girl Guides and Scouts also came to honour the fallen at Gallipoli.

Among the congregation was Dersingham-born Arthur Coxon, 89, who travelled from his Wales home to attend.

Scenes from the Gallipoli Memorial Service held at St Nicholas Church in Dersingham. ANL-160815-082114009

Pictured are members of Gallipoli and Dardanelles International Group with mayor David Whitby, centre and Peter Whitwell, left, carrying the Gallipoli and Dardanelles Standard. MLNF Gallipoli 4.