Docking’s Brian backs baking bid for stroke support

A stroke survivor from Docking is urging people to get baking this autumn to support people living with the long-term effects of the condition.

Brian Ledgerwood, 81, lost the use of the left side of his body when he suffered a stroke four years ago.

But, despite that, he still manages to pursue his hobby of making jams and marmalades, which he takes to his local Stroke Association support group.

And he is now calling for others to back the charity’s Give a Hand and Bake campaign, which runs from October 24 to 30.

Mr Ledgerwood, who is a retired engineer, said: “I’ve always been active; I enjoy keeping myself busy.

“When I had my stroke, I was determined to get back into my hobbies, photography and making jam.

“In no time I was back in the kitchen attempting my first batch of jam. It’s taken time, but my left hand can now grip, although it’s still a struggle to use it.”

George Burroughs, the Stroke Association’s fundraising manager, said: “Brian’s recovery is truly inspiring. There are over 100,000 stroke survivors living in the East of England who need support to rebuild their lives.

“This October, we’re looking for bakers to help raise some serious dough for people recovering from stroke.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a seasoned chef or a first time baker, all you’ll need is a generous dollop of enthusiasm and a hungry group of friends and you’ll have the perfect recipe for fundraising success.

“Whether you prefer to host an afternoon tea for your colleagues or create a fancy showstopper to wow your friends, a simple donation in return for a slice of cake will help to make a real difference.

“With your support, we can create a new era for stroke where every stroke survivor gets the treatment they need and the lifelong care they deserve.”

For more information, visit www.stroke.org.uk/giveahand.