‘Don’t loo-se your toilets’, campaigners warn West Norfolk Council

Campaigners have urged council chiefs to avoid closing any of West Norfolk’s public toilets, but say they sympathise with calls to introduce usage charges.

A borough council committee is set to examine a report which suggested six facilities that are currently council-operated could be shut or transferred to other organisations.

The idea, along with the consideration of charges – including potential increases to parking costs – use the toilets, has already been criticised by some opposition representatives and residents.

But the British Toilet Association, a group which promotes high standards of public lavatories, says it demonstrates the pressure being put on councils by the continuing financial squeeze from central government.

Managing director Raymond Martin said: “We do not blame councils for having to consider or even take extreme measures regarding toilets as they are faced with such severe budget cuts.

“But these closures have to be avoid if at all possible. Human beings need to use the toilet several times each day and, if we can’t, we will leave the immediate area and seek relief elsewhere.

“Business will be lost - tourism will fall and many areas will fail to maintain the footfall and revenue generation once enjoyed.”

The council report, which is due to be discussed at a meeting tomorrow, suggested that closing or handing over responsibility for sufficient toilets to other groups could save around £50,000 a year.

It says current arrangements for toilets in car parks and at other amenity sites should be unchanged.

But it added: “In coastal regions, where toilets are co-located with public car parks it would be possible to add a charge to car parking to cover the use of public toilets.

“The toilet provision would need to be in operation while the car park was open. Motorists may object to this system claiming it to be unfair as coach parties and pedestrians do not have to pay.”

There are currently 22 council-operated toilet blocks in the borough, which the report said costs the authority £374,000 a year to maintain.

But the association says it estimates that closing toilets can cost two or three times as much as keeping them open, because of the extra costs associated with additional street cleaning and prosecutions against people caught relieving themselves in the streets.

Mr Martin said: “With a considered approach and the introduction of some modest changes the toilets could be saved and continue to serve the community.

“Costs can be significantly reduced and revenue streams sought and introduced to even make the toilet facilities cost neutral or profitable.

“It just needs thought, control and management.”

The list of sites identified as ones that could be closed or transferred to alternative management includes Ferry Street in Lynn, which officials say is not regularly used outside major events, such as Festival Too, and a facility in Gaywood, which officers say is a regular target for vandalism.

Sites in Downham, Heacham, Old Hunstanton and Holme were also included.

But the idea has so far not proved popular with people who got in touch with us.

One of them, Andy Lake, said on Facebook: “It’s always a ‘money’ thing. They are supposed to be providing a service for all and we pay for it.”

Another, Martin Anderson, suggested senior council officers should accept a pay cut to help retain the toilets, while Michael Hall wondered if the toilets at the council’s offices in Chapel Street could be made available to the public.

