Downham Market dementia group needs new volunteer

Downham Dementia Support Association are looking to recruit a volunteer to help them with digital communications, including setting up a website and running their social media platforms.

The group are hoping to improve communication with the wider community to continue raising awareness of dementia and keep local residents informed of events.

Charity Age UK Norfolk has been working with Downham Dementia Support Association to discuss setting up a Dementia Friendly Community project and arranging dementia awareness training sessions.

Amelia Worley, Age UK Norfolk’s Community Development Coordinator for Dementia said: “Good communication is key to the success of a Dementia Friendly Community.

“Having a website or a Facebook page would really boost Downham Dementia Support’s profile in the town. Knowing that local residents are sympathetic to their needs will encourage people living with dementia to take a more active role in their community and could prevent social isolation.”

If you think you would be suitable, please contact the group’s chairwoman Joan Alfred on 01366384673 or joan.alfred@talktalk.net for more information.

Pictured are the group at the launch of the steering group in September 2015, from left: Elena Parkin, Richard Ehlers, Marian Stamp, Pat Damper, Jenny Filby, Jenefer Tyler, David Burnett-Hall, Elaine Berger and Joan Alfred.