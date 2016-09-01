Downham Market festival to remember lost friend to become annual

Sunday saw the second of what is to become an annual event at Downham Market Club in the shape of Rachel-Fest.

The event celebrates the life of much-loved club member Rachel Lynskey who passed away last year.

Proceeds from the day will be split between the Macmillan Treatment Unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Festival Too, and once again people turned out in droves to offer their support.

Entertainment throughout the day was provided by several different acts. There were also stalls laid out, and a bouncy castle for the children.

Cassie Whisler, the club’s steward, was delighted with the response from everyone involved with putting the event together and the support everyone has shown for the charities and the event.

She praised the community spirit of the people who came together to help make the day a success, from the people donating their time and effort, to everyone who donated something for the raffle prizes.

The variety of music was great too, and the band made up of the club’s committee members, called Run It’s DMC, also played a set early on.

It was very much an event for all of the family and all who turned up and joined in had a great day out.

With the event set to become an annual occurrence, the ambition is for it to become bigger and better, and it won’t be too long before plans are set in motion for 2017.

If you are interested in getting involved next year, contact Downham Market Club on 01366 382246 for further details.