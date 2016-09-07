Downham Market woman admits driving charge

A woman was caught driving while unfit through drugs after concerns were raised by workers at a Lynn retail park.

Hamilton Jones, 44, of Nelson Avenue, Downham, was banned from driving for a year and fined £120 after pleading guilty to the charge when she appeared in court in Lynn on Monday.

Staff working at the Campbell’s Meadow site in Lynn alerted police after seeing Jones in what they suspected was an intoxicated state on May 19 this year.

After she was stopped on the A10 at West Winch, tests revealed she had more than the prescribed dose of an epilepsy medication in her system, along with cannabis traces below the legal limit.

Mitigating solicitor Ruth Johnson said one of the side effects of the medication her client was taken was the appearance of being drunk.

She said Jones had been given “strong pain relief” for a slipped disc, but conceded she should not have driven.

Jones was also told to pay £40 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.