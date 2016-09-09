Driver dies in crash on A1122 at Fincham

A motorist has died following a collision on the A1122 at Fincham last night.
Emergency crews were called to the area at around 9.30pm following the incident, which involved two vehicles.
It was confirmed in the early hours of this morning that one of the drivers involved had died at the scene.
Police said the other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation into the causes of the crash has been launched.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.