Drone demonstration at Flitcham Summer Fete

Alongside the usual stalls and competitions at Flitcham’s traditional summer fete on Sunday was the less than usual attraction of a drone demonstration.

Piloted by village resident, Adam Fenn, it swooped and hovered over the large crowd enjoying a sunny afternoon.

The annual event, organised by Patsy Young in conjunction with the village’s social club committee, raises funds for the club.

“It’s money that helps to keep the club going,” said Ms Young.

Refreshments we available in the social club itself with the fete attractions filling the sloping garden behind.

It was opened by long-standing village resident, Mrs Pam Cross, and the stalls were manned by villagers and committee members.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped to make the day a success,” said Ms Young.

Pictured from left: fete helpers Val Blackmur, Patsy Young, Sarah Jary, Neil Farrow with Adam Fenn. MLNF16PB00520