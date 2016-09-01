Fake Irish notes in circulation in King’s Lynn area

A warning has been issued by police after a number of reports of fake Irish notes in circulation in the county.

On Wednesday, police recorded incidents of fake Irish £20 and £50 notes being handed over at stores in the Lynn, North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth areas.

Three people, a 38-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday in connection with a report of counterfeit notes being used at the Peacocks store. They were all released on bail.

Retailers are being urged to be vigilant and to contact police on 101 if they have received, or come into contact, with any counterfeit notes.