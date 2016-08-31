Famed Burnham Market lensman’s new type of art

A well-known and life-long Burnham Market photographer is extending his skills as he holds an exhibition of his drawings.

Harry Cory Wright, whose recent photographic commissions include capturing a portrait gallery of the cast of the BBC TV epic War and Peace, and depicting some of Britain’s women Olympians before they went to Brazil, held a first major exhibition of his artwork at the Tin Shed at Creake Abbey last weekend.

He said: “I’ve taken up art in the last few years. I’m fascinated by how opposite it is to photography. Mostly it is pen and ink with a few pastels.”

He is aware that photography records what is there at the instant of the click of the shutter – “It is of the moment” – whilst drawing allows the artist much more room for imagination.

His photography has taken him to many parts of the world but his camera bag is not full of the latest digital Nikons and Canons.

His favourite tool is a large, old fashioned 8x10 plate camera which, among his many commissions, he used extensively to record spectacular landscapes round the British Isles some years ago and which became a major book, Journey Through the British Isles.

It was a months-long trek from the Shetland Isles to Cornwall during which he recorded everything from wild mountain ranges, to dewy forests at sunrise and windswept beaches.

But he has also humped his large camera much further a field. Another book, A Vantage Point, the photographs of which were exhibited at the Saachi Gallery, took him on a journey through China, India, Africa and Brazil.

The work in this exhibition explores more than what he has recorded with a camera over the years.

It takes the viewer beyond the actuality of the photographed scene to what Cory Wright expertly visualises in his mind’s eye.

Exhibition curator Davina Barber, of Norfolk by Design, which is dedicated to showcasing Norfolk artists and designers, said: “Everyone knows his is a very talented photographer.

“But it is not often that you see a photographer evolve into a draftsman with great talent.”

The pictures in the current exhibition are priced from £75 to £245.