Firefighters called to flooding incidents on West Norfolk coast

Fire crews have been called to three flooding incidents in West Norfolk this evening as torrential storms hit the area.

A Hunstanton unit removed water from a basement flat in the town’s Cliff Parade at around 6.50pm tonight.

Meanwhile, Heacham crews were called to two flooding reports in Brancaster at around 7pm.

Water was pumped out of one property on Main Road, though firefighters were stood down from a property in Broad Lane after they were told the waters had begun to subside.

The incidents happened as a band of storms reached the borough from the south-west. The bad weather has now cleared into the North Sea, according to latest radar pictures.