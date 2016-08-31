Foreign currency stolen in burglary in Dersingham

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Dersingham on Tuesday.

Foreign currency was stolen from the property on Hunstanton Road between 9.30am and 5.10pm.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated or anyone with information should contact DC Emma Cross at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.