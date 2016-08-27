Former King’s Lynn restaurant boss banned over non-payment of £10,000 immigration fine

The ex-boss of a Lynn restaurant has been banned from being a company director for seven years after failing to pay a £10,000 fine imposed for employing illegal workers.

The disqualification imposed on 28-year-old Mohammed Liton Miah was one of seven against directors of restaurants across the country announced by insolvency investigators on Thursday.

And insolvency officials say the case should act as a warning to others considering flouting immigration rules.

Miah, from London, was a director of India Gate Restaurant Ltd, which was placed into voluntary liquidation in August 2014, two months after being fined for employing two illegal staff.

The company’s registered office was in St James Street, Lynn, where the restaurant continues to trade.

The illegal workers were discovered during an immigration investigation.

And insolvency officials say no payment was made before the company was wound up.

Vicky Bagnall, director of investigation and enforcement, said: “Employing illegal workers is not a victimless crime.

“These directors sought an unfair advantage over their competitors by employing people under the radar who were not entitled to work legally in the UK.

“It is not acceptable to use the insolvency process to escape legal sanctions.

“This action is a warning to other employers that if you flout the law, there will be consequences.”