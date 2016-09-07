Former Norfolk police commissioner’s son appeals against death crash conviction

A West Norfolk politician’s son has launched an appeal against his conviction for causing a woman’s death in a road collision.

Henry Bett, son of the county’s former police and crime commissioner Stephen Bett, was jailed for three-and-a-half years in July last year.

The 27-year-old had earlier been found guilty of causing the death of Rebecca Brown, 43, by dangerous driving.

Mrs Brown was driving when she was involved in a collision with Bett’s tractor in West Acre Road, near Castle Acre, in December 2013.

Bett, of Ling Farm Cottages, Thornham, Hunstanton, pleaded not guilty, but was convicted by a Peterborough Crown Court jury.

But his case was back in court today, as his lawyers launched an appeal against the conviction before three senior judges.

However, Bett now faces an anxious wait after the judges - Lord Justice Burnett, Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing and Mrs Justice May - reserved judgment on the case.

The judges did not say when they will deliver their decision on Bett’s appeal.

They ordered that no details of the arguments in Bett’s appeal be published for legal reasons.