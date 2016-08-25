Gaming marathon to raise fitness equipment funds for King’s Lynn charity

Homeless charity Purfleet Trust is to host a 25-hour gaming marathon to raise the £2,000 needed to obtain new fitness equipment.

On Thursday, September 1, the marathon will begin at 10am and will finish the following day at 11am.

The trust’s employability coach Lucy Shaw said: “Recently we had the local National Citizen Service group visit us – they did an absolutely incredible job of raising funds and then using them to buy all the materials, tools and paints to give one of our rooms a desperately needed makeover.

“But as beautiful as the room looks, we still have nothing to put in it.”

The charity are hoping to reach their target so that they will be able to fill their leisure room to encourage health and nutrition, as well as fitness and relaxation.

The 25-hour console event is the first of their fundraising efforts, which Lucy and Purfleet Trust clients are due to take part in.

Volunteer Laura Wenn said: “The Purfleet Trust has helped me out when no-one else was there for me. I really, honestly and truthfully just want to give back.

“Getting this equipment will benefit me and other clients by providing us with an outlet and the tools to help us unwind, get fit and make healthier choices.”

The team are hoping to decorate their leisure room with gym equipment, yoga equipment, smoothie makers, bean bags and more.

Lucy added: “Having these items will make a huge impact on the lives of our clients. It will provide them with a place to unwind, healthily let off steam and increase their own fitness levels to encourage a healthier lifestyle.”

Lucy said: “While we are getting square eyes and propping them open with toothpicks, please donate as much as you can. No matter how little or large, it will all make a huge impact.”

To donate, please visit the team at Purfleet Trust at 5 St Ann’s Court, call them on 01553767829 or email lucyshaw@purfleettrust.org.uk.

You can also donate online at: www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/purfleetlegends.

The charity was set up in 1993 to provide help for single homeless people in West Norfolk. Its services now include housing advice, a Health and Wellbeing Centre and the chance to gain some essential life skills.

The trust says that 40 per cent of people who are homeless now go a day – or more – without eating.