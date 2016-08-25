GCSE RESULTS 2016: Top grades up at Swaffham’s Sacred Heart

Officials at Swaffham’s Sacred Heart School have announced an increase in top level GCSE passes.

Sixty-six per cent of students achieved five A* to C grades including English and maths this year, up six per cent on the 2015 total.

The overall proportion of students attaining five A* to C grades was down to 75 per cent from 85 per cent this year.

But headteacher Sister Francis Ridler said that was partly due to a smaller year group taking the exams this time.

She said: “We are very proud of our results and I want to congratulate all of our pupils and staff and anyone who has had anything to do with it.”

The school’s top performer this year was Niamh Hodges, who achieved 12 A* grades.

Sister Francis said: “Her sister got 11 A*s and she was determined to go one better.”