Great Massingham Project wants your vote

The Great Massingham Biodiversity Project is one of 12 good causes from Norfolk on a shortlist hoping to win enough votes to be awarded £500 from Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign.

Altogether the campaign has £81,500 to disburse. Hundreds of applications from community groups all across the UK have been whittled down to 163 to receive a donation.

The biodiversity project maintains a nature site in Weasenham Road, covering a meadow, wood and pond.

Votes in favour of the project can be cast by visiting www.skiptongrg.co.uk or in any Skipton Building Society branch.