Great Massingham Project wants your vote

The Great Massingham Biodiversity Project is one of 12 good causes from Norfolk on a shortlist hoping to win enough votes to be awarded £500 from Skipton Building Society’s Grassroots Giving campaign.
Altogether the campaign has £81,500 to disburse. Hundreds of applications from community groups all across the UK have been whittled down to 163 to receive a donation.
The biodiversity project maintains a nature site in Weasenham Road, covering a meadow, wood and pond.
Votes in favour of the project can be cast by visiting www.skiptongrg.co.uk or in any Skipton Building Society branch.
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.