Hair-raising feat boosts King’s Lynn hospital care

A Runcton Holme man has bald-ly raised more than £1,000 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Les Gaskins, 73, agreed to Brave the Shave for the hospital’s Macmillan Unit after being encouraged by his daughter Christine.

Scores of people watched on as barber Stuart Rust shaved Mr Gaskins’ shoulder length hair during a country music event at Runcton Holme Social Club.

Ahead of the shave, Mr Gaskins and his wife Jean, who presented the cheque to charge nurse Jeremy Dent and are well-known in the area’s country music scene, have been busy raising money. Collections were held at events including Hilgay Vintage Tractor Rally.

Mr Gaskins, who is hoping to collect more money, said: “I have been involved in the country music scene for 20 years and we decided to get a nice crowd of people together to watch.

“People have been very generous and this is a really good cause to support.”