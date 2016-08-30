Handbag stolen in Blackborough End home raid

A handbag was stolen during a burglary at a house in Blackborough End during the early hours of Sunday.

The incident happened in Wormegay Road between 3.30 and 4am.

Anyone with information about the raid is asked to contact Det Con Gail Morley, of Lynn CID, on 101.

