High aspirations for King’s Lynn pupils after workshop event

Year 5 and 6 children at Greyfriars Primary School in Lynn are fired up for success after a three-day Aspirations event this week.

The children were inspired by workshops from George Fouche, former international rugby player, James Heron, senior technician at the Corn Exchange, Harvey Luker, member of the Youth Parliament and Marc Lawson, RAF dog handler.

Greyfriars School King's Lynn. Aspirations week. Pictured are children of year 5 and 6 with RAF Dog Handlers. Corp-Hasell. Sgt Lawson. Corp Pitman. Corp White. School Govener Lesley Bainbridge. ANL-160809-202016009

Head teacher Beverly Barrett said: “The focus was on aspiration and achievement, with very positive feedback from both pupils and adults involved.”

