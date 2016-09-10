High aspirations for King’s Lynn pupils after workshop event

Year 5 and 6 children at Greyfriars Primary School in Lynn are fired up for success after a three-day Aspirations event this week.
The children were inspired by workshops from George Fouche, former international rugby player, James Heron, senior technician at the Corn Exchange, Harvey Luker, member of the Youth Parliament and Marc Lawson, RAF dog handler.
Head teacher Beverly Barrett said: “The focus was on aspiration and achievement, with very positive feedback from both pupils and adults involved.”
Pictured are: pupils with RAF dog handlers Corp Hasell, Sgt Lawson, school governor Lesley Bambridge, Corp Pitman and Corp White. MLNF16MF09021
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.