Holkham Hall on TV in Phil Spencer series

Viewers are more used to seeing him with his property sidekick Kirstie Allsopp, but a solo Phil Spencer is on TV on Tuesday at Holkham Hall.

The property is featured in More 4’s new series, Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes’, at 9pm.

The new series joins property guru, Phil, on a grand tour of Britain’s most extravagant country houses to find out how and why they were built.

Exploring the stories behind the properties and the technical challenges involved in constructing these magnificent houses, Holkham Hall will take the spotlight in episode four when Phil will step into the shoes of some of the most ambitious homemakers in British history.

Holkham is a privately owned innovative 25,000 acre Estate set on one of the most beautiful stretches of the Norfolk coastline.

Built in the mid-18th century by Thomas Coke, 1st Earl of Leicester, the Palladian Hall is considered to be a masterpiece.

The estate comprises the Hall, deer park, the world famous Holkham National Nature Reserve and beach as well as a thriving collection of businesses centered on property, farming and leisure employing more than 250 people.

The estate is moving with the times and recent enterprises include Pinewoods Holiday Park, two cafés, property development and the acclaimed Victoria Inn.

In 2016 a permanent, interactive farming exhibition, Field to Fork, opened, which chronicles the story of food and farming, in which the estate has played a pioneering role since the Agricultural Revolution.

This summer has seen the launch of the Lady Elizabeth Wing – formerly a Victorian bowling alley – which has been converted into an impressive, contemporary wedding and events space for up to 400 people.

Other stately homes featured in the series are Burghley House in Lincolnshire, Yorkshire’s Castle Howard and Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire.

Phil Spencer is best known for the C4 series Location, Location, Location, in which he and Kirstie Allsopp seek to solve the property dilemmas of couples seeking to buy a new home.

He has also presented Phil Spencer: Secret Agent, also on Channel 4.