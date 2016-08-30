Horse rescued from river in joint mission in Wiggenhall St Germans

Fire & Rescue News.

Fire & Rescue News.

0
Have your say

A horse which had become stuck in water near the sluice in St Germans was rescued by fire and rescue crews yesterday morning.

An Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) boat team was assisted by brigades from Lynn after a call at around 11.40am.

A tweet from the Norfolk Fire Service, which was posted today, said: “King’s Lynn and USAR rescued this horse yesterday in Wiggenhall St Germans. Superb joint working with vet. Horse doing well.”

Back to the top of the page