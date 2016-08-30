Hundreds pedal off for Fakenham 50

Helpers at a community cycling event which attracted hundreds of people to Fakenham at the weekend have been hailed as a “great advert” for the town.

The Fakenham 50 event, which took place on Sunday, was one of the highlights of the town’s annual week-long programme of Active Fakenham activities.

Riders take part in the Fakenham 50 cycle ride around North Norfolk. ANL-160828-201401009

Around 300 people from around the country, took part in the event, which offered distances of between 16 and 100 miles around West and North Norfolk.

The longer routes included one of the area’s most famous landmarks, Holkham Hall, which drew widespread praise from participants, and stretched from Harpley to Holt at its most distant points.

But the event’s co-ordinator, Richard Crook, reserved his highest praise for the volunteers who helped to keep participants going around the route.

He said: “They worked tirelessly, never stopped smiling and were always welcoming – a great advert for Fakenham.”

Riders take part in the Fakenham 50 cycle ride around North Norfolk - Jim Harding out on the route ANL-160828-201350009

The event was one of more than 40 held around the town during the week.

The programme included the chance to try out a host of activities ranging from Balkan dancing to karate, while anyone inspired by what they saw during the Rio Olympics had the opportunity to try out table tennis and touch rugby.

The town’s annual fair and food festival took place on Saturday afternoon, while the ride itself was followed by a garden party at the community centre.