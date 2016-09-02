Hunstanton Flag Day breaks fundraising records

It was a record year for the RNLI in Hunstanton as it staged its annual Flag Day last Saturday.

Crew members and volunteers raised £1,959.78 through a bucket collection around the town centre and sea front.

And a further £696 was collected at a shop set up on the Spinney, which sold souvenirs and sponges to throw at volunteers in the stocks.

The picture above shows crew member Ryan Darby taking aim at his colleague Eva Szabo.