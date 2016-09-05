Inquest into deaths of Weybread couple to open on Wednesday

The inquest into the deaths of Weybread couple Peter and Sylvia Stuart will be formally opened on Wednesday.

It will be held at IP City Centre, Bath Street, Ipswich, in the presence of HM CoronerDr Peter Dean.

The hearing will start at 10am. Both parties are thought to have die sometime between Saturday, May 28 and Friday, June 3.

Mrs Stuart’s body is still to be found.

Ali Qazimaj, 43, has been charged with the couple’s murder.

His case is due to begin in January 2017.