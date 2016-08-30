It’s gr8 to Cre8 in West Dereham

There were crafts, games, stalls and the launch of a water rocket at a family fun day held in West Dereham village hall.

The fun day was organised in conjunction with the Cre8 group from St Andrew’s Church in the village. Organiser Paula Kellingray said: “We had about 30 visitors of all ages and it was very successful.”

Cre8 run regular sessions in the village hall, the next of which is a loaves and fishes afternoon between 2.30 and 4.30pm on Saturday, September 3. Anyone interested should contact Janet Tanton on 01366 500031. Pictured above at the fun day, from left, are: organiser Paula Kellingray and stall holders Michael Poole and Janet Tanton. mlnf16mf08085